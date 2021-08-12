Key WHO trials to test 3 drugs for use in Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced major international trials of three drugs to see if they improve the condition of hospitalised Covid-19 patients. Artesunate, imatinib and infliximab will be tested on patients in more than 600 hospitals in 52 countries.

“Finding more effective and accessible therapeutics for Covid-19 patients remains a critical need,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Artesunate is a treatment for severe malaria; imatinib is a drug used for certain cancers, and infliximab is a treatment for immune system disorders such as Crohn’s and rheumatoid arthritis. They were donated for the trial by their manufacturers and are being shipped out to the hospitals involved.

Thai police halt protest over handling of Covid

Thai police fired water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in Bangkok on Wednesday as demonstrators rallied over the government’s handling of the pandemic. Protesters had defied a ban on public gatherings. The slow roll-out of vaccines as well as financial hardship from restrictions are fuelling public anger towards Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s government.

China approves first mixed vaccine trials

China’s drug regulator has approved the country’s first mixed-vaccine trials as the rapid spread of the Delta variant raises concern about the efficacy of locally produced jabs. The trial will test the efficacy of combining an “inactivated” vaccine made by China’s Sinovac with a DNA-based one developed by US pharma company Inovio.

Quebec to implement Covid vaccine passports

The Canadian province of Quebec will start recognising Covid-19 vaccine passports or passes from September 1, which will limit the public’s access to certain facilities such as restaurants and gyms. The details were unveiled by provincial health minister Christian Dubé.

(With inputs from Anirudh Bhattacharyya in Toronto)