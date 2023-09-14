Kim Jong Un's chair disinfected at Vladimir Putin meet? His guard was upset…

Kim Jong Un's security detail spent several minutes disinfecting the chair that the North Korean leader sat on during a summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Kommersant newspaper reported. Video footage published by the newspaper showed a North Korean security official in white gloves wiping down Kim Jong Un's black chair and spraying an unidentified substance. The person sprayed and wiped down the seat, the hands, the legs and even the area around the chair as a Kremlin bodyguard looked on. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.(AFP)

Another North Korean guard then gave some sort of order to the guard doing the disinfecting, it was seen. The nature of the order, however, was unclear.

"The chair turned out to be the subject of the greatest concern of the North Korean side," Kommersant's Kremlin correspondent, Andrei Kolesnikov, wrote.

Kim Jong Un's security detail included over 100 people and were also unhappy with the first chair after which another one - exactly the same - was produced by the Russian side, Kommersant reported.

"Then a North Korean employee wiped the chair intended for Kim Jong Un for several minutes without stopping, wearing white gloves: judging by the smell he disinfected it," it said, adding, "In the end, it was a matter of life and death for them, but not for their leader."

At the summit talks, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for North Korea's satellite programme. Kim Jong Un said he was confident Russia would win in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, confidently demonstrate invaluable dignity and honour on the fronts of the special military operation," Kim Jong Un said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON