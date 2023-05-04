Man who threw shotgun cartridges at Buckingham Palace detained under mental health act

A man who was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing what police said were shotgun cartridges is being detained under the Mental Health Act, London police said on Thursday. The 59-year-old man, who was also found with a knife, will remain on bail while receiving medical care, police added.(AFP file)

Britain's Mental Health Act deals with people with mental health disorders who are considered to be at risk of harm to themselves or others.

Police and security services are preparing for King Charles' coronation on Saturday, which is expected to see large crowds line the streets of London and heads of state from around the world attend the formal ceremony.