Royal family ‘relieved’: Meghan Markle's friend on her not attending coronation

ByMallika Soni
May 03, 2023 11:23 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: The royal expert claimed that there has been a "somewhat regular pattern of conversation" between Prince Harry and his father.

When Meghan Markle visited UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, even her presence was criticised, royal expert Omid Scobie said reflecting on his “friend's” decision to not attend King Charles' coronation. As Prince Harry is set to fly to London this week ahead of his King Charles' coronation, his wife Meghan Markle has opted to remain at home in California.

Meghan Markle(Getty Images)

“People around the Sussexes guided press at the time that this is very much about Archie's fourth birthday,” Omid Scobie said.

“I disagree with that to some extent because I also know from friends of hers that she's protecting her peace as well. She is aware of how much the spotlight goes on her when she sets a foot near the story,” the royal expert said.

“A lot of that, although its portrayed as intentional that she wants to steal the spotlight but, in this case if she had come over and simply stood next to her husband, I would imagine the commentary and the narrative on the day would very different for the days that follow,” Omid Scobie explained.

When asked how the royal family feels about Meghan's decision not to attend the historic ceremony, Omid Scobie claimed, "I would say so, and I would put it down to the fact that so much of the attention goes on someone they would rather didn't go on. If you look back at some of Meghan and Harry's biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that everyone was always talking about them and the attention was on them at times when it shouldn't have been."

The royal expert also said that there has been a "somewhat regular pattern of conversation" between Prince Harry and his father.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

