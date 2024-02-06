King Charles III makes first public appearance since news of cancer diagnosis

Britain's King Charles III made his first public appearance on Tuesday since his cancer diagnosis was revealed a day earlier, AFP reported. Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they leave by car from Clarence House in London on February 6, 2024. King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry reportedly arrived in London on Tuesday after his father's diagnosis of cancer, which doctors "caught early". (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Charles was captured on camera departing from his residence near Buckingham Palace. According to the Press Association news agency, he was "believed to be preparing to travel by helicopter to Sandringham," a royal estate in eastern England.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Charles greeted and acknowledged passers-by with a smile and a wave as he was chauffeured from his residence at Clarence House in central London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace on Monday stated that Charles, who has been reigning for less than 18 months following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth, has been diagnosed with the illness. Consequently, he will defer his public commitments to undergo treatment.

The palace has indicated that the king maintains a "wholly positive" outlook, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously remarked that the cancer had been detected early.

"All our thoughts are with him and his family. You know, thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak told BBC radio, saying he had been "shocked and sad" at the news.

Despite the diagnosis, Charles intends to proceed with many of his private duties as monarch, such as his weekly meetings with the prime minister and handling state documents. Sunak noted that he maintains regular communication with the king.

"That will of course continue as normal and we'll crack on with everything," he said.

The cancer was detected during Charles' three-night hospital stay last month, during which he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Although the palace confirmed it was not prostate cancer, no further details have been provided.

Typically, the royal family maintains privacy regarding medical matters. However, the palace noted that Charles chose to make his diagnosis public due to his patronage of several cancer-related charities.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)