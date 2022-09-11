King Charles III’s ‘not-so-inspiring’ gesture at aides to clear his desk is now viral

King Charles III, Britain's new monarch, was caught on camera making a rather furious gesture at his aides at the accession ceremony as he urgently wanted them to clear the desk while he was signing some papers. Videos of the British monarch in flashes of anger went viral on social media platforms as he signalled his aides twice to remove the unnecessary items from the desk.

Charles was proclaimed as king on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace, London. The 73-year-old became the automatic successor to the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday aged 96. He said in his address that he would strive to follow the “inspiring example” set by his late mother.

However, in the moments before his speech, the King was caught in a not-so-inspiring situation.

The first moment was captured before King Charles III sat down to sign the papers. He signalled with a hand gesture at aides standing close by to clear the desk and remove objects like the pen box and inkwell as he had to do his paperwork.

Charles was using the ink pot gifted by his sons William and Harry during the signing at the ceremony.

The second clip was captured when he was signing his papers. In the video, Charles could be seen struggling with placing the papers on the desk when he irritatedly gritted his teeth towards the aide and signalled again to take the things away.

Both the videos have received harsh criticism from a section of Twitter users who found the new monarch ‘arrogant’ for behaving that way.

Charles was accompanied at the proclamation ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. Several prominent UK politicians, including Prime Minister Liz Truss, former PM Boris Johnson, Theresa May and others, attended the ceremony.

Charles made his personal declaration in the Throne Room of St. James' Palace in London. “In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray to the guidance and help of almighty God,” he said in his speech.