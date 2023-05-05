King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony Live: UK prepares for monarch's crowning

King Charles coronation ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 as he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned. Ahead of event, King Charles, along with his elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace. The “slimmed-down” ceremony will be attended by 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family and celebrities.

As Britain makes final preparations for the ceremony, the world's attention turns to the royal family that has undergone many changes in the recent past- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals and the passing away of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.