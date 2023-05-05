King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony Live: UK prepares for monarch's crowning
King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony Live: The ceremony will be attended by 2,000 guests, including world leaders and members of the royal family.
King Charles coronation ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 as he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned. Ahead of event, King Charles, along with his elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace. The “slimmed-down” ceremony will be attended by 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family and celebrities.
As Britain makes final preparations for the ceremony, the world's attention turns to the royal family that has undergone many changes in the recent past- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals and the passing away of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 06 May 2023 12:53 AM
Regalia at King Charles' coronation
The ceremony for King Charles' coronation will involve historic regalia ranging from sceptres and maces to a ring and a spoon.
Sat, 06 May 2023 12:47 AM
When is the coronation for King Charles
The coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT following a procession from Buckingham Palace. King Charles' coronation ceremony will last about two hours.
Sat, 06 May 2023 12:32 AM
What King Charles finds ‘abhorrent’ about the coronation, his friend reveals
A friend of King Charles said that the monarch would be horrified by the public pledging allegiance to him. Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a close friend of King Charles said that the idea was “ill advised” and not something the monarch wanted.
Sat, 06 May 2023 12:21 AM
How UK's coins and stamps have changed because of King Charles
King Charles' image is shown on British currency. Newly minted 50 pence coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III entered circulation in December, but his image won't appear on new bank notes until mid-2024, the Bank of England said.
Sat, 06 May 2023 12:14 AM
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla: Their 50-year relationship
King Charles III is set to be crowned alongside his wife Camilla as the couple begin a new chapter in their relationship that has spanned over 50 years. Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 and married 18 years ago in a low-key ceremony. Read their love story here
Sat, 06 May 2023 12:02 AM
A look at the history of coronations
Kings and queens of Britain have been crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that has changed little throughout the centuries. The coronation of every king and queen of England and Britain has been held at the Abbey since 1066.
Fri, 05 May 2023 11:57 PM
Why is King Charles having a coronation?
A coronation is not essential and no other monarchy across the globe has an event in the same style. Royal historian Alice Hunt said it had persisted as a means to legitimise the monarch in a public way.
Fri, 05 May 2023 11:49 PM
What about Kohinoor?
King Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned with an existing crown at the coronation which has undergone a transformation owing to many controversies. The changes to the crown include removal of the replica of the Kohinoor diamond.
Fri, 05 May 2023 11:38 PM
Manju Malhi: Indian-origin chef invited to King Charles' coronation
Indian-origin chef Manju Malhi will be among the chosen few British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients seated at Westminster Abbey in London when King Charles is formally crowned Britain’s monarch. Read more about her here
Fri, 05 May 2023 11:34 PM
Royal fan asks King Charles to spend the night in her tent. He says…
One royal fan from Australia requested King Charles, saying, "Thank you for coming sir. I met you years and years ago and I told you I come from Australia. It was lovely to meet you and enjoy your day tomorrow, sir."
King Charles thanked her and then asked, "You're not camping, are you?"
To which she replied, "I am, I'm just over there. Come and see me in the night," to which King Charles laughed loudly.
Fri, 05 May 2023 11:30 PM
US first lady Jill Biden standing in for US president at the coronation
US first lady Jill Biden met British PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty as she visited London to represent the United States at King Charles' coronation.