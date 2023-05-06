Home / India News / ‘India-UK ties will be strengthened’: PM Modi congratulates King Charles III, Queen Camilla

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 06, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation.

“Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years. @RoyalFamily”, the prime minister tweeted.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London.(AP)

King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in Britain's first coronation since 1952. The 74-year-old became the oldest sovereign to be crowned as the heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He was anointed with oil from the Mount of Olives in the Holy Land, a part of the ceremony so sacred it was concealed behind screens — before being presented with the Sovereign's Orb and other regalia.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid-gold St Edward's Crown on Charles head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the king's authority. Charles' wife Camilla who has now become the Queen after his coronation.

After returning to the Buckingham Palace in the second horse-drawn parade, the royal family appeared on the balcony to applause and more chants of approbation from tens of thousands of well-wishers braving a spring downpour.

It was only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.

Charles pledged "I come not to be served but to serve" during the Anglican service, much of which would have been recognisable to the 39 other monarchs crowned at Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror in 1066.

(With agency inputs)

