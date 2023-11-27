King Charles III's reign overshadowed by release of Netflix's documentary ‘Harry & Meghan,’ Reveals royal author

The Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ caused a lot of controversy when it was released in December 2022, especially for King Charles III, who had just become the monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry and King Charles.(AP)

According to a new book by royal author Omid Scobie, titled ‘Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,’ the King was "fuming" when the show stole the spotlight from his efforts to promote his vision and agenda as the new head of state.

Scobie quoted a source who said that the docuseries "took the wind out of everyone’s sails" and that Charles was "doing his damnedest best" to get positive media attention, but "no one [was] watching" because of the Sussexes' sensational revelations.

The book also claimed that Charles' initial sadness and anger over his son's decision to leave the royal family and move to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, turned into resentment and bitterness when he felt overshadowed by them.

"He went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool,'" another insider told Scobie.

"The King was genuinely sad about the entire situation. He was angry but didn’t want people to speak ill of his son in front of him, either. It was a brief moment where he paused and realized how bad things had become."

However, Scobie wrote that Charles' sympathy for Harry and Markle "soon disappeared" when their media attention eclipsed his own. Scobie also noted that the docuseries "eclipsed" Charles "at every turn."

The relationship between Charles and Harry has been strained since Harry and Markle announced their departure from the royal duties in 2020 and signed a lucrative deal with Netflix, followed by Harry's explosive memoir, "Spare," which exposed many secrets and grievances from his life as a royal.

Despite the rift, the couple reportedly tried to reach out to Charles earlier this month to wish him a happy 75th birthday. They also sent him a video of their children singing "Happy Birthday," according to the Telegraph.

Scobie's book, which reveals more details and insights from the lives of the royals, will be available on Nov. 28.