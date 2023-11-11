close_game
King Charles still in 'great pain' over Prince Harry's criticism of Royal Family

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 11, 2023 04:07 PM IST

King Charles is still angry over the anguish caused by Prince Harry to the late Queen Elizabeth during her final days

Prince Harry has made many headlines with his criticism of the royal family and bold claims against his own immediate relatives. Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family, it became pubic knowledge how there were constant rifs between the royals. In their bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan opened up on their struggles with the royals. Moreover, Prince Harry's memoir Spare was dubbed “a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace” by a royal expert as per Express. Although months have passed since these bombshell claims, King Charles is still in “great pain” over his son's actions as per the Daily Mail.

King Charles III is still upset over Prince Harry's criticism of the Royal Family

ALSO READ: King Charles recalls Prince William's proposal to ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton during Kenya visit

According to the outlet, there is “barely” any communication between King Charles and Prince Harry. The King is reportedly angry at the anguish by his son to the late Queen Elizabeth in her final days. Moreover, Prince Harry's criticism of Queen Camilla was not well received by King Charles. As per the outlet, the King has denied his son's demands for an apology to focus on more important matters including the business of state.

Recently, there have been many speculations about whether Prince Harry received the invitation for the King's birthday. However, the source as per the outlet said, “Much has been made this week of whether his younger son has been formally invited to his private birthday celebration next Tuesday. In fact, he has not.” King Charles' birthday event will be “a small, intimate dinner in London for close friends in any case.”

The outlet also said “Hardly any family members will be present, in line with the King's diktat that he just wants it to be an average day.” It added, “There's a lot of hurt on both sides, but time is a healer. For now it is baby steps forwards. It's very sad His Majesty doesn't get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there's no rush to patch things up.”

