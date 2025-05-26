King Charles to open Canada parliament amid efforts to counter Trump

King Charles III was set to land in Ottawa Monday for a historic visit to open Canada's parliament, a brief trip seen as part of the pushback against US President Donald Trump's annexation threats. Britain's King Charles III is also Canada's head of state as part of the Commonwealth.(AFP)

The 76-year-old monarch, who is also Canada's head of state as part of the Commonwealth, was invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney to deliver the throne speech, an address that outlines the government's priorities.

The speech is typically given by the British monarch's representative in Canada, the governor general.

Queen Elizabeth II, the king's late mother, delivered a throne speech in Canada just twice during her long reign, in 1957 and 1977.

Charles, making his first visit to Canada since his coronation, has never commented on Trump's repeated talk of making Canada the 51st US state.

But he will be closely watched for any comments on Canada's sovereignty, as well as on trade.

Trump has slapped tariffs on Canadian goods including sector-specific levies on autos, steel and aluminum, rattling the Canadian economy -- though he has suspended some of them pending negotiations.

Queen Camilla will accompany Charles on the 24-hour visit to Ottawa.

‘Easier ways to send messages’

Carney has said his newly-elected government has been given a mandate "to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States," a neighbor he believes Canada "can no longer trust."

He has promised to curb reliance on trade with the United States by boosting internal commerce while forging deeper economic ties with allies overseas.

The government's path to "build Canada strong" will be outlined in Charles's speech, Carney said last week.

A government statement described the visit as "a momentous and historic occasion that underscores Canada's identity and sovereignty as a constitutional monarchy."

Trump repeatedly returned to his annexation musings during Carney's Oval Office visit earlier this month, insisting it would be a "wonderful marriage".

Carney stood his ground, saying Canada was "never for sale."

Trump's envoy to Canada, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, dismissed the notion that inviting Charles to open parliament was an effective way to make a statement on annexation.

"If there's a message in there, there's easier ways to send messages. Just give me a call. Carney can call the president at any time," he told the public broadcaster CBC last week.

Hoekstra added that he sees the annexation issue as being "over."

"Move on. If the Canadians want to keep talking about it -- that's their business."

‘Entire world watching’

Charles and Camilla are scheduled to land in Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

They'll be received by Governor General Mary Simon, Carney, Indigenous leaders and other dignitaries before meeting community organizations in Ottawa.

Charles also holds an audience with Carney on Monday.

At the Senate on Tuesday, the monarch will receive full military honors before delivering the throne speech.

Canadian royal commentator Edward Wang told AFP he was traveling from his home in the west coast city of Vancouver to Ottawa for the visit.

"At a time when the sovereignty of our country is being challenged, having our head of state open the first session of a new Parliament sends a signal," he said.

“The entire world will be watching.”