Klarna partners with DoorDash for flexible payment options: Who is eligible and how does it work?

The buy now, pay later company Klarna said Thursday that it is collaborating with delivery service provider DoorDash to provide flexible payment options for people whose pay cheques don't coincide with their cheat days, FoxBusiness reported. Klarna, a buy now, pay later firm, announced on Thursday that it is working with delivery service DoorDash to offer flexible payment alternatives to individuals whose pay cheques don't fall on their cheat days.(Instagram/ @klarna )

Klarna's flexible payment alternatives will be available to DoorDash customers in a few months for grocery, retail, and DashPass Annual Plan purchases.

Customers will see Klarna as an extra payment option at the time of checkout. After that, they can decide whether to pay now, in four equal interest-free installments, or later.

Also read: Why Social Security payments could be delayed this month? Details here

The action follows Klarna's announcement last week that its revenue for the previous year climbed 24% to $2.8 billion. The move comes almost a year after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced it would apply similar rules to credit card companies and buy now, pay later (BNPL) lenders, as reported by USA Today.

The seamless range of payment options offered by Klarna can be used online or via the DoorDash app to purchase gadgets, groceries, fast food, or anything else you might wish to buy, including membership in the DashPass Annual Plan.

"As we expand DoorDash’s offerings—from groceries and beauty to electronics and gifts—flexible payment options are essential to meeting our customers’ needs," Anand Subbarayan, DoorDash executive, said in a statement.

DoorDash customers will see Klarna as an additional payment option when reaching check-out.

This partnership empowers customers with maximum choice and control over how they pay – from groceries and the season’s big-ticket electronics to home improvement supplies, beauty, and even their DashPass Annual Plan membership DoorDash confirmed.

Klarna choices on DoorDash will include:

Pay in Full: Utilising Klarna's smooth payment process, customers can pay for the things they love immediately.

Pay in Four: Allows clients to make payments in four equal, interest-free installments.

Pay Later: Allows clients to postpone payments until a more convenient time, like a day that coincides with their pay period.

Also read: Can you change interest rate on personal loan? Here are 5 factors that affect it

According to Klarna, the DoorDash alternatives will be accessible via the DoorDash app or on DoorDash.com.