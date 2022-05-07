'Knew I will be criticised...': Shahid Afridi's statement on Imran Khan

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has issued a statement on his YouTube channel explaining why he congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he became the prime minister and also clarified what he thinks of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The video comes in the wake of social media criticism that Shahid Afridi has been facing after he congratulated Shehbaz Sharif. Talking about his long association with Imran Khan, Shahid Afridi said, "Imran Khan has always been my idol in cricket. He is the reason why my cricket journey started. I don't know where I would have been, had he not been there. We played together in the 1992 World Cup. I have always praised all the good work he had done. I believe his government did a good job in the healthcare sector. I also believe that a government should get five years to work."

"I have always seen him as a leader. I have the right to disagree with his policies. Differences of opinion should not be converted into hate," Shahid Afridi said.

The former captain said he was aware that he will be criticised for extending greetings to Shehbaz Sharif. Clarifying that there was no political reason behind it, Afridi said he believed that whoever comes to the government should be respected because they represent the country in the world. "If we want our country to be respected in the world, we need to respect our government in power. Then only we can expect other countries to respect the government," Shahid Afridi said.

Shahid Afridi recently gave an interview to a Pakistani channel where on the occasion of Eid. The interview took place at his residence with his full family being present there. Afridi was shown some past photographs. One of them was a photo with Imran Khan. During that interview, the photo was taken at a Jalsa of Imran Khan that he attended. "Imran Khan asked me to attend the Jalsa. So I did," Afridi said.

