'Knew I will be criticised...': Shahid Afridi's statement on Imran Khan
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has issued a statement on his YouTube channel explaining why he congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he became the prime minister and also clarified what he thinks of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The video comes in the wake of social media criticism that Shahid Afridi has been facing after he congratulated Shehbaz Sharif. Talking about his long association with Imran Khan, Shahid Afridi said, "Imran Khan has always been my idol in cricket. He is the reason why my cricket journey started. I don't know where I would have been, had he not been there. We played together in the 1992 World Cup. I have always praised all the good work he had done. I believe his government did a good job in the healthcare sector. I also believe that a government should get five years to work."
"I have always seen him as a leader. I have the right to disagree with his policies. Differences of opinion should not be converted into hate," Shahid Afridi said.
The former captain said he was aware that he will be criticised for extending greetings to Shehbaz Sharif. Clarifying that there was no political reason behind it, Afridi said he believed that whoever comes to the government should be respected because they represent the country in the world. "If we want our country to be respected in the world, we need to respect our government in power. Then only we can expect other countries to respect the government," Shahid Afridi said.
Shahid Afridi recently gave an interview to a Pakistani channel where on the occasion of Eid. The interview took place at his residence with his full family being present there. Afridi was shown some past photographs. One of them was a photo with Imran Khan. During that interview, the photo was taken at a Jalsa of Imran Khan that he attended. "Imran Khan asked me to attend the Jalsa. So I did," Afridi said.
Ukraine conflict taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russia's elite units, says UK
In yet another indication of the extent of losses suffered by Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and its failure to make significant inroads against its much smaller neighbour, the United Kingdom said on Friday that some of Russia's 'most capable units' had suffered 'heavy losses', adding that it will take Moscow a 'long time' to reconstitute its armed forces.
France's Macron sworn in for second term as president
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as France's president on Saturday at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, followed by the firing of canons at the Invalides gardens. Macron's inauguration marks the end of one electoral campaign and the opening of another - for legislative elections in June. Macron's new term formally begins on the evening of May 13 and his prime minister, Jean Castex, is still in office.
Six Indian nationals arrested after failed attempt to cross into the US
Six Indian nationals were rescued last month by American law enforcement from a sinking boat on a freezing river along the US-Canada border in what appears to be a human smuggling operation gone awry. The incident, which occurred on April 28, was reported as a “suspicious activity” by Canadian law enforcement to the Akwesasne Mohawk police service in upstate New York, US.
Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report
Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country's women to wear the all-covering burqa in public -- one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power. "They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," said a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.
Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions
The International Monetary Fund would begin the next round of technical discussions with Sri Lanka from May 9 to May 23, IMF' mission chief for Sri Lanka Masahiro Nozaki has said. Nozaki said on Friday in a statement that the IMF is committed to assisting Sri Lanka, in line with the IMF's policies. The two sides held the first round of discussions at the IMF headquarters last month.
