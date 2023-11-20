close_game
News / World News / Kremlin disses EU on diamond ban: Sanctions have 'boomerang effect'

Kremlin disses EU on diamond ban: Sanctions have 'boomerang effect'

Reuters |
Nov 20, 2023 03:49 PM IST

Kremlin said that such a move had been anticipated for a long time, but was likely to backfire.

The Kremlin, facing the prospect of a European Union ban on imports of Russian diamonds, said on Monday that EU sanctions tended to have a "boomerang effect" on those who applied them.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.(AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin.(AP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a proposed EU ban on diamond imports from Russia as part of a new sanctions package against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia is the world's biggest producer of rough diamonds by volume. Peskov told reporters such a move had been anticipated for a long time, but was likely to backfire.

"As a rule, it turns out that a boomerang effect is partially triggered: the interests of the Europeans themselves suffer. So far, we have been able to find ways to minimise the negative consequences of sanctions," he said.

EU diplomatic sources said last week the proposal under discussion was to ban direct diamond imports from Russia from Jan. 1, and from March to implement a traceability mechanism that would prevent imports of Russian gems processed in third countries.

