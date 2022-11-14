Home / World News / Kremlin ‘neither confirms nor denies’ talks with US in Turkey

Kremlin ‘neither confirms nor denies’ talks with US in Turkey

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:19 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that delegations from the two countries were meeting on Monday in the Turkish capital, citing a source.

Russia-Ukraine War: A resident collects a food donation in Novokyivka, southern Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A resident collects a food donation in Novokyivka, southern Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

The Kremlin said on Monday that it could neither confirm nor deny a report that Russian and U.S. officials were holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that delegations from the two countries were meeting on Monday in the Turkish capital, citing a source.

Read more: March vs November: Map shows Ukraine has reclaimed 50% territory from Russia

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, was reportedly part of the Russian delegation, Kommersant said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out