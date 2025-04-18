Kremlin reports progress in Ukraine peace talks amid complicated US relations
Spokesman Peskov emphasised Russia's commitment to dialogue while highlighting ongoing complexities
The Kremlin said on Friday that some progress had already been made in talks about a possible peace settlement to end the war in Ukraine but that contacts were rather complicated with the United States.
"Contacts are quite complicated, because, naturally, the topic is not an easy one," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Russia is committed to resolving this conflict, ensuring its own interests, and is open to dialogue. We continue to do this."
Also read: Ukraine says aiming to wrap up mineral deal talks within a week
U.S. President Donald Trump will walk away from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there are clear signs that a deal can be done, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.
Asked if the United States could withdraw from the search for a peace settlement in Ukraine, Peskov said that was a question for Washington.
"We believe that some progress can already be noted," Peskov said, citing a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, though he said Ukraine had not adhered to it.
"Therefore, certain developments have already been achieved, but, of course, there are still many complex discussions ahead."
Also read: If Russia-Ukraine deal doesn't work out in a few weeks...: US' ultimatum
Peskov, when asked if the energy moratorium was over, said that it had already been a month but that no orders from the president had been received to change Russia's position.