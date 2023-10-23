News / World News / Kremlin says it agrees with Joe Biden on need for ‘new world order’ but…

Kremlin says it agrees with Joe Biden on need for ‘new world order’ but…

Reuters |
Oct 23, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US was talking about an "American-centric" world order that would not exist in future.

The Kremlin said on Monday that it agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden on the need to build a "new world order", but that it disagreed that the United States was capable of building it.

US President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)
US President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the U.S. was talking about an "American-centric" world order that would not exist in future.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The exchange was emblematic of a contest, playing out against the background of the Ukraine and Gaza wars, in which Russia is trying to persuade developing countries to join it in building a new world free of U.S. "hegemony".

In a speech on Friday, Biden said the order that had worked well for 50 years after World War Two had "sort of run out of steam" and a new one was needed. He said Americans had "an opportunity to do things, if we're bold enough and have enough confidence in ourselves, to unite the world in ways that it never has been".

Peskov said Moscow was in rare agreement with Biden about the need for a new order that, in his words, would be "free from the concentration of all mechanisms of world governance in the hands of one state".

But he said Russia disagreed with Biden about the capacity of the United States to build such a system.

"In this part we disagree because the United States... no matter what world order they talk about, they mean an American-centric world order, that is, a world that revolves around the United States. It won't be that way any more."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out