Kremlin says police response to Alexei Navalny protests 'justified'
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian riot police were justified in using harsh methods to break up protests against the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that illegal protest activity needed to be stamped out.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that calls by Navalny's allies for Russians to take to the streets following his jailing on Tuesday were a provocation.
Police on Tuesday detained more than 1,400 people rallying in support Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.
Navalny was handed a three-and-a-half-year sentence by a Moscow court but will serve two years and eight months in jail because of time previously spent under house arrest
Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study
Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios
- The charges against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.
More Than 20 per cent Londoners Have Covid-19 Antibodies: ONS Study
Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House
- Upstairs in the family residence, the bed is set for the president's youngest grandchild, Beau Biden Jr. The baby was born last year to Biden's only surviving son, Hunter Biden, brother of Beau Biden, the president's other son, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.
Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader’s ban on western shots
SpaceX Starship explodes during landing, FAA launches probe
Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says Matt Hancock
Trade secretary stands by digital tax opposed by US
South Korea approves import of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines: Minister
Vaccines may protect against severe disease even as Covid variants evolve
China’s Covid comeback is bad news for climate as emissions rise
Ant Group reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul
China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad
GameStop’s giant bubble deflates further after $27 billion rout
