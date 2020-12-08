e-paper
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid as prime minister

Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid as prime minister

The move comes two days after Sheikh Sabah submitted his government’s resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls, Arab News reported.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:28 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Kuwait city
Kuwait's newly appointed crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah waves before he is sworn in, as speaker of parliament Marzouq al-Ghanim, and Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah clap, at the parliament, in Kuwait City.
Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday re-appointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah as prime minister.

The move comes two days after Sheikh Sabah submitted his government’s resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls, Arab News reported.

The country’s ruler accepted the premier’s resignation before reassigning him to form the upcoming government.

Sheikh Nawaf who took over the leadership of the Gulf state in September after the death of his brother, also asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet.

The new cabinet would have to be approved by the Emir, according to a decree carried on state media.

