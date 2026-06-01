'Lack of trust, Israel's attacks in Lebanon': Iran on what is causing delay in peace deal

Iran on Monday hit out at Israel and the United States even as it blamed the lack of trust, constant shifts in Washington’s position and Israeli actions in Lebanon for delays in the diplomatic process. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends an interview amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran. (via REUTERS)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said ceasefire in Lebanon remains condition for US deal and accused US of continuing to violate ceasefire.

"We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war," Baqaei said in a weekly press briefing, adding “The United States is also violating the ceasefire including this morning.”

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The remarks come even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his military to attack targets in the Lebanese capital Beirut's southern suburbs. The Israeli forces have already expanded its ground assault in Lebanon, shattering a brittle truce with its northern neighbor.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a new ceasefire initiative.

Meanwhile, the US and Iran also exchanged strikes in the last few days, escalating tensions in the region. The US said it struck Iranian military sites during the weekend while Iran's IRGC said it targeted a US base in retaliatory strikes.

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‘No talks with US over nuclear issue’ Iran also said that there were no exchanges with the US currently over the details of Tehran's nuclear programme.

"We know when it is necessary to act on nuclear matters. No negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war," Esmaeil Baqaei said.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Iran really wanted to make a deal with the US, adding that it would be a good one for Washington and its allies.