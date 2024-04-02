 Landmark Group CEO Renuka Jagtiani among Forbes' 265 ‘New Billionaires’ - Hindustan Times
Landmark Group CEO Renuka Jagtiani among Forbes' 265 ‘New Billionaires’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 11:04 PM IST

From India, Renuka Jagtiani, the CEO of e-commerce conglomerate Landmark Group, joins the Billionaires list with a net worth of $4.8 billion.

Renuka Jagtiani from India, the CEO of e-commerce conglomerate Landmark Group, with a net worth of $4.8 billion, has joined the Forbes' ‘New Billionaires’ list.

Landmark Group was founded by her late husband, Micky Jagtiani, who passed away in May 2023.

Renuka Jagtiani, CEO of e-commerce conglomerate Landmark Group
Renuka Jagtiani, CEO of e-commerce conglomerate Landmark Group(LinkedIn)

The list includes 25 newcomers from India, according to the Forbes Billionaires 2024 list.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Over half of this year's new entrants to the billionaire list are self-made, suggesting they built their wealth by founding companies rather than inheriting it.

The United States has 67 new billionaires, led by Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's fast-food chain, and has a net worth of $9.1 billion. China follows closely with 31 new billionaires, including Maggie Gu, Molly Miao, and Ren Xiaoqing, cofounders of Shein, each with an estimated net worth of $4.2 billion.

Here are some new billionaires from various sectors in 2024

- The manufacturing sector emerges as a significant pathway to wealth this year, with 46 new billionaires. Among them is India's Anil Gupta, chairman of KEI Industries, who expanded his father's Delhi-based company into a leading manufacturer of stainless steel wires and power cables.

- Livia Voigt,19, emerges as the 'youngest newcomer and the world's youngest billionaire this year', surpassing Italy's Clement Del Vecchio, who is only two months older.

- Italy's Andrea Pignataro, a former bond trader at Salomon Brothers, became the wealthiest newcomer by founding the London-based financial software firm ION Group in 1999.

- Another new billionaire is Selçuk, who, alongside Pignataro, manages the military drone maker Baykar Defense and happens to be the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Erdoğan.

- The richest women to enter the billionaire ranks this year are Sofia Högberg Schörling and her sister Märta Schörling Andreen, daughters of the late Swedish investing tycoon Melker Schörling, each with an estimated net worth of $5.6 billion.

- Pop sensation Taylor Swift enters the billionaire league, with an immensely successful Eras Tour, generating over $1 billion in revenue. Her fortune is estimated at $1.1 billion, primarily from tour earnings, music catalogue value, and real estate holdings.

- NBA icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson joins the billionaire club this year, boasting an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

- Renowned French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, famous for his signature red-soled high heels, becomes a billionaire with an estimated fortune of $1.2 billion.

- Japan's Shunsaku Sagami, the ‘youngest self-made newcomer’ at 33, establishes his wealth by founding Tokyo-based advisory firm M&A Research Institute, leveraging AI technology for company acquisitions, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion.

