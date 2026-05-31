Laos rescue team continues search as 5 pulled out, 2 stuck in submerged cave

Several survivors were rescued from a semi-submerged Laos cave after being trapped by flash floods while searching for gold. The rescue happened about a week after the victims were trapped underground. Those rescued are now in the process of guiding and helping the authorities rescue the last two remaining men believed to be trapped even deeper inside. Rescue operations will continue as two men remain trapped in a semi-submerged cave (AFP)

Foreign cave divers told news agency AFP Sunday (May 31) that they were trying to gain more information about the narrow, flooded passageways from the survivors in order to be able to devise a risky rescue strategy.

One of the survivors spoke about “waiting to die” in the depths of the cave.

The information uncovered so far was “considered substantial” by a Laotian rescue group who said that the inputs from the hospitalised men was now "being used to prepare the search plan for the remaining two people".