Las Vegas man pleads guilty to killing two homeless, faces 40 years to life in prison

AP |
Feb 25, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Cristobal Omar Perez, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for a shooting that killed two homeless individuals and injured three.

A man accused in a shooting that killed two homeless people and wounded three others has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

A day before his trial was about to start, 32-year-old Cristobal Omar Perez pleaded guilty on Monday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. On April 8, he will be sentenced to 40 years to life in jail. (Unsplash/representative )
A day before his trial was about to start, 32-year-old Cristobal Omar Perez pleaded guilty on Monday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. On April 8, he will be sentenced to 40 years to life in jail. (Unsplash/representative )

Cristobal Omar Perez, 32, entered his plea Monday, a day before his trial was scheduled to begin, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He will face a prison term of 40 years to life when he is sentenced April 8.

Prosecutors said a third victim is close to death and if that person dies, Perez could be charged and face a stiffer punishment.

The shooting happened Dec. 1, 2023, near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city. Police said a gunman dropped off by a black SUV fired 14 shots indiscriminately at a group of homeless people and then got picked up by the getaway car. Investigators suspected at the time that the shooting was planned in advance.

According to an arrest report, police said Perez wanted to “protect his family” after someone tried to break into his sister-in-law’s home. She had told him she spotted a man at a gas station across from a homeless encampment who looked like the would-be home invader, and Perez decided to confront the man.

Police said Perez had his girlfriend, Kylee Au Young, meet him blocks away in a getaway vehicle. Her case is still pending. She faces two counts of open murder and a count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Defense attorney Frank Kocka said Perez took responsibility and that other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
