Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man plots father’s murder over property; two accomplices also held

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Feb 25, 2025 08:20 AM IST

In Bareilly, police uncovered a murder plot involving a man attacked by his nephews and son, using red footwear as key evidence in the case.

A red footwear helped police in Bareilly blow the lid off a murder attempt on a man in Pastaur village in the CB Ganj area of the district.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Police said Leeladhar, 58, was injured after two of his nephews, who were working in collusion with his son Rakesh, stabbed him multiple times in the wee hours of February 17. The duo resorted to stabbing Leeladhar, who was sleeping in a house at the time, after trying to shoot him with a gun. However, the gun misfired.

Police, who have registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, have arrested the two attackers—Rajesh and Chhote. While Rakesh was also detained, police were mulling appropriate legal action against him.

Rakesh plotted his father’s murder fearing losing his inheritance to another family the latter was associated with, police said, adding the red footwear, which was abandoned at the crime scene, helped them solve the crime. Leeladhar remained hospitalised when this report was filed.

Inspector Suresh Chandra Gautam said Rakesh feared losing his share of his father’s 20-bigha land as Leeladhar was believed to be financially supporting the family of a woman he was romantically involved with. Convinced that his father might transfer the property to the other family, Rakesh hatched a plan to eliminate him.

On February 16, Rakesh approached his cousins—Rajesh and Chhote—and offered them 30,000 to carry out the murder.

The breakthrough in the investigation came when police discovered the red footwear, which was quickly identified, by locals, to be belonging to Rajesh. Later, a picture on his phone showed him wearing the same footwear. Under intense interrogation, Rajesh confessed to the crime, implicating both Rakesh and Chhote.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On