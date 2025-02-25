Man plots father’s murder over property; two accomplices also held

A red footwear helped police in Bareilly blow the lid off a murder attempt on a man in Pastaur village in the CB Ganj area of the district. (For representation)

Police said Leeladhar, 58, was injured after two of his nephews, who were working in collusion with his son Rakesh, stabbed him multiple times in the wee hours of February 17. The duo resorted to stabbing Leeladhar, who was sleeping in a house at the time, after trying to shoot him with a gun. However, the gun misfired.

Police, who have registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, have arrested the two attackers—Rajesh and Chhote. While Rakesh was also detained, police were mulling appropriate legal action against him.

Rakesh plotted his father’s murder fearing losing his inheritance to another family the latter was associated with, police said, adding the red footwear, which was abandoned at the crime scene, helped them solve the crime. Leeladhar remained hospitalised when this report was filed.

Inspector Suresh Chandra Gautam said Rakesh feared losing his share of his father’s 20-bigha land as Leeladhar was believed to be financially supporting the family of a woman he was romantically involved with. Convinced that his father might transfer the property to the other family, Rakesh hatched a plan to eliminate him.

On February 16, Rakesh approached his cousins—Rajesh and Chhote—and offered them ₹30,000 to carry out the murder.

The breakthrough in the investigation came when police discovered the red footwear, which was quickly identified, by locals, to be belonging to Rajesh. Later, a picture on his phone showed him wearing the same footwear. Under intense interrogation, Rajesh confessed to the crime, implicating both Rakesh and Chhote.