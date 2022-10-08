Home / World News / Las Vegas stabbing accused, who killed 2 and wounded 6, to appear in court

Las Vegas stabbing accused, who killed 2 and wounded 6, to appear in court

Published on Oct 08, 2022 02:37 AM IST

Yoni Barrios, 32, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. Barrios, who is not a Las Vegas resident, was captured by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers when he was running on a Strip sidewalk.

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Dept. shows Yoni Barrios. (Las Vegas Police Dept. via AP)
BySharangee Dutta

A man accused of killing at least two people and injuring six others after going on a stabbing spree with a large kitchen knife along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday is reportedly scheduled to make an initial appearance. According to The Associated Press, Clark County District Attorney's Office said that Yoni Barrios, 32, is scheduled to make the appearance on Friday afternoon (US time).

Barrios is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, the AP report said citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Of the injured persons, two went to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center. The remaining four went to University Medical Center.

Police said they began getting 911 calls around 11.40am on Thursday on the north end of the Strip. Earlier, it was reported that the attacker told a woman he was a chef who wanted to take pictures with some of the showgirls with his knife. However, he began stabbing people when the group declined the man's offer, the woman added.

Barrios, who cops said is not a Las Vegas resident, was captured by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers when he was running on a Strip sidewalk.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police deputy chief James LaRochelle said that all evidence indicates “Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time”. Police, however, said they were continuing to probe the motive but do not believe there was an altercation before the attacks.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the deceased persons as Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, and Brent Allan Hallett, 47 - both Las Vegas residents.

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that Barrios struck in several locations, with some of the victims appearing to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

A witness, Pierre Fandrich, told KTNV that he saw a “lot of blood” as one woman ran across a bridge, one lay on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she tried to help the fallen female.

Democratic governor Steve Sisolak posted a message on social media saying, “Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy”.

united states stab wound las vegas knife kitchen knife knife crime + 4 more
