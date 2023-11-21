close_game
close_game
News / World News / ‘Last resort’ planning to evacuate 3 Gaza hospitals: World Health Organisation

‘Last resort’ planning to evacuate 3 Gaza hospitals: World Health Organisation

Reuters |
Nov 21, 2023 05:21 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said evacuations were a last resort.

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that three hospitals in Israeli-besieged Gaza had requested help with evacuating patients and that planning had started.

Israel-Hamas War: Displaced Palestinians in a camp, operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA), in Khan Younis, Gaza.(Bloomberg)
Israel-Hamas War: Displaced Palestinians in a camp, operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA), in Khan Younis, Gaza.(Bloomberg)

Hospitals have come under bombardment in the Israel-Hamas conflict and all hospitals in the northern part of the enclave have effectively ceased functioning normally, although continue to house some patients that could not flee and displaced Gazans.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Zelensky reflects on Ukraine's 2014 revolution while Russia shares a ‘secret’

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said evacuations were a last resort. "It's robbing the entire population of the north of the means to seek health (care)," he told a Geneva press briefing. The three hospitals were Al Shifa, from which a group of babies has already been rescued, Indonesian Hospital and Al Ahli Hospital, he said. "So far it's only in planning stages with no further details," he added.

At the same briefing, the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF) warned of the risk of "mass disease outbreak" that could cause child death rates to mount in the densely populated enclave where thousands of people are crammed into overcrowded shelters.

"If children’s access to water and sanitation in Gaza continue to be restricted and insufficient, we will see a tragic – yet entirely avoidable – surge in the number of children dying," said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out