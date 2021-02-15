IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Last-minute extension of Italian ski ban dismays Mario Draghi's new allies
New Italian Premier Mario Draghi presides over his first cabinet of ministers reunion after the swearing-in ceremony, at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
New Italian Premier Mario Draghi presides over his first cabinet of ministers reunion after the swearing-in ceremony, at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Last-minute extension of Italian ski ban dismays Mario Draghi's new allies

After a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Italian ski operators were poised to re-start their ski lifts on Monday, only to see their hopes dashed on Sunday evening when the health ministry said it would maintain the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:54 PM IST

Allies of new Prime Minister Mario Draghi criticised on Monday one of his government's first moves - a decision to unexpectedly extend a shutdown of Italy's ski resorts just hours before the slopes had been due to re-open.

After a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Italian ski operators were poised to re-start their ski lifts on Monday, only to see their hopes dashed on Sunday evening when the health ministry said it would maintain the lockdown.

Health experts said the decision was necessary because of the growing spread of the more contagious British variant of the virus. Tour operators and some of the biggest parties in Draghi's new unity government complained that the announcement had come far too late.

"We need to communicate in a timely fashion...Let's change tack," said Matteo Salvini, whose rightist League party has quit opposition ranks to join Draghi's administration, which was only sworn into office on Saturday.

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was also unhappy.

"We are not questioning the ongoing health emergency, but they can't just shut things down hours before their reopening," PD Senate leader Andrea Marcucci said in a statement.

Almost all ministers from the previous government have been replaced, but Health Minister Roberto Speranza has remained in place. He informed Draghi before announcing the ski decision, a political source said.

Ski operators were stunned to hear the ban on recreational skiing had been pushed back until March 5 - close to the end of the traditional season.

"The timing of this move is completely absurd. We worked for two weeks, day and night, to guarantee a safe re-opening in line with the regulations," Michele Bertolini, head of the Ponte di Legno Alpine ski resort, told Reuters TV.

Most ski slopes are located in the northern regions, the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Tour operators say they risk losing billions of euros as a result of the shutdown.

"We had bookings, staff, everything ready to restart. Guests who were already here," said Alessandro Guerini, head of the local hoteliers' association in Ponte di Legno.

Although the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Italy has fallen from a high of some 40,000 in mid-November to under 15,000 now, the infection rate is edging higher and several hundred people continue to die each day.

Italy's official death toll stands at 93,577 - the second highest in Europe after Britain and seventh highest worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
New Italian Premier Mario Draghi presides over his first cabinet of ministers reunion after the swearing-in ceremony, at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
New Italian Premier Mario Draghi presides over his first cabinet of ministers reunion after the swearing-in ceremony, at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Last-minute extension of Italian ski ban dismays Mario Draghi's new allies

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:54 PM IST
After a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Italian ski operators were poised to re-start their ski lifts on Monday, only to see their hopes dashed on Sunday evening when the health ministry said it would maintain the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Anthony Fauci (REUTERS)(Reuters)
Dr. Anthony Fauci (REUTERS)(Reuters)
world news

Anthony Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science'

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
80-year-old Dr Fauci is US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and also worked with former President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
world news

Tougher travel rules to contain spread of Covid-19 come into force in UK

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The rules involve compulsory hotel quarantines for anyone returning to England from one of the 33 high-risk "red list" countries, which excludes India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Central American migrants wait to see if their number will be called to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, at the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. While President Joe Biden has taken some major steps in his first weeks in office to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Central American migrants wait to see if their number will be called to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, at the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. While President Joe Biden has taken some major steps in his first weeks in office to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
world news

Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration

AP, Tijuana, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:22 PM IST
While Biden has taken some major steps to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gestures during a news conference ahead of a NATO defence ministers council at the alliance headquarters in Brussels.(REUTERS)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gestures during a news conference ahead of a NATO defence ministers council at the alliance headquarters in Brussels.(REUTERS)
world news

'Won't leave before time is right': NATO chief on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:05 PM IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed February 15, 2021, as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization.(AFP)
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed February 15, 2021, as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization.(AFP)
world news

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, new WTO head 'loved' despite mixed record

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The development economist spent a quarter-century at the World Bank, rising to be managing director and running for the top role in 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala ran against seven other candidates by espousing a belief in trade's ability to lift people out of poverty.(AFP)
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala ran against seven other candidates by espousing a belief in trade's ability to lift people out of poverty.(AFP)
world news

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:43 PM IST
A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During her campaign, Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the necessity of rebuilding trust between the US and China while trying to find areas of common interest.(REUTERS)
During her campaign, Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the necessity of rebuilding trust between the US and China while trying to find areas of common interest.(REUTERS)
world news

WTO formally appoints Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as its first female leader

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:21 PM IST
During a virtual meeting on Monday, the WTO’s 164 members unanimously selected the development economist to serve a four-year term as director-general.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.(AP)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.(AP)
world news

Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, says NATO

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:18 PM IST
"We see that there is still a need for the Taliban to do more when it comes to delivering on their commitments ... to make sure that they break old ties with international terrorists," NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg told a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rate of symptomatic Covid-19 decreased by 94 per cent among people who received two doses of the vaccine, according to a press release from Clalit Research Institute.(AP)
The rate of symptomatic Covid-19 decreased by 94 per cent among people who received two doses of the vaccine, according to a press release from Clalit Research Institute.(AP)
world news

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine sharply reduces symptomatic cases, says report

ANI, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:14 PM IST
The Clalit Research Institute analysed data on 1.2 million people, about half of whom had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Researchers compared patients who received the vaccine with similar individuals who hadn't.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayesha Al Jizani was sentenced on Sunday to death by the court for killing Abiron Begum in March 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ayesha Al Jizani was sentenced on Sunday to death by the court for killing Abiron Begum in March 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

In a rare verdict, Saudi woman sentenced to death for murdering Bangladeshi maid

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Bangladesh is one of the world's top exporters of labour and depends heavily on the remittances they send home to relatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers on Monday found bodies buried under as much as 6 meters (10 feet) of mud and were searching for the nine people still missing, Nganjuk district chief Novi Rahman Hidayat said.(AP Photo)
Rescuers on Monday found bodies buried under as much as 6 meters (10 feet) of mud and were searching for the nine people still missing, Nganjuk district chief Novi Rahman Hidayat said.(AP Photo)
world news

Rain triggers landslide in Indonesia; 10 dead, 9 missing

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers took part in the search in the village of Selopuro in East Java's Nganjuk district, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google said that it has now made the “necessary changes to only reflect the official French star rating for hotels on Google Maps and Search." (Bloomberg)
Google said that it has now made the “necessary changes to only reflect the official French star rating for hotels on Google Maps and Search." (Bloomberg)
world news

Google fined $1 million for misleading French hotel rankings

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Previously, Google used the official source Atout France as well as input from other hotel-industry websites in its algorithm to rank hotels from one to five stars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A statue of George Washington is covered in snow across the street from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)
A statue of George Washington is covered in snow across the street from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Presidents' Day 2021: Here’s all you need to know about US federal holiday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:19 PM IST
On the occasion of President's Day, a list of more than 200 members of Indian diaspora holding highest positions globally will be unveiled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa remains the worst-affected African country with 912,477 cases and 24,539 deaths. The country has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start of December.(Reuters Photo)
South Africa remains the worst-affected African country with 912,477 cases and 24,539 deaths. The country has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start of December.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Covid-19: South Africa reopens its land borders as virus cases decline

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:45 PM IST
At least 20 border posts reopened Monday, with officials saying steps will be taken to avoid tightly-packed crowds of travelers gathering at the immigration posts which would spread the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP