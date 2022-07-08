LIVE : Shinzo Abe ‘in grave condition,’ says Japan PM, world leaders ‘shocked’ and 'concerned'

LIVE UPDATES: Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital.

Global leaders have expressed shock and concern over the news of attack on Abe.

A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had reportedly been confiscated.