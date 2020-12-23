e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Lawmakers urge US govt to further tighten restrictions on China’s SMIC

Lawmakers urge US govt to further tighten restrictions on China’s SMIC

The lawmakers are concerned because the restrictions apply only to technology “uniquely” required to produce semiconductors at 10 nanometers and below. The administration “seems to be allowing SMIC access to nearly all semiconductor manufacturing equipment,” they wrote.

world Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Washington
The lawmakers said they were concerned the new rules were “done for show and parochial commercial interests at the expense of US national security.”
The lawmakers said they were concerned the new rules were “done for show and parochial commercial interests at the expense of US national security.”(AP)
         

Two key Republican lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to strengthen new rules adopted Friday aimed at preventing China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC from getting access to advanced US technology.

Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Michael McCaul said the Entity List designation by the US Commerce Department was not strict enough and should be rewritten to close “dangerous loopholes that would allow nearly all sales to SMIC to continue without restriction and support the (Chinese Communist Party’s) stated goal of military preeminence.” The letter said they were concerned that without changes the rules would be “utterly ineffective in addressing this growing national security threat.”

The Commerce Department declined to comment, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday the designation was a “necessary measure to ensure that China, through its national champion SMIC, is not able to leverage US technologies to enable indigenous advanced technology levels to support its destabilizing military activities.”

The lawmakers are concerned because the restrictions apply only to technology “uniquely” required to produce semiconductors at 10 nanometers and below. The administration “seems to be allowing SMIC access to nearly all semiconductor manufacturing equipment,” they wrote.

The lawmakers said they were concerned the new rules were “done for show and parochial commercial interests at the expense of US national security.”

SMIC said Sunday that being put on a US trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology, but said it did not expect the US decision to have a major negative impact on its short-term operations and finances.

tags
top news
23,950 new infections in 24 hours, 22% rise from yesterday
23,950 new infections in 24 hours, 22% rise from yesterday
Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers
Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
MP govt plans Sanskrit only play schools to promote language and tradition
MP govt plans Sanskrit only play schools to promote language and tradition
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In