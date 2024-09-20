Lebanon attacks: US warplanes ready after Hezbollah leader's ‘red lines’ warning against Israel | 10 points

Tensions are on the rise in the Middle East after at least 37 people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded across Lebanon in deadly attacks in the past two days. Mourners gather at the funeral of Hezbollah members Fadel Abbas Bazzi and Ahmad Ali Hassan after hand-held radios and pagers used by armed group Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon on September 19.(Reuters)

Among those killed were 25 members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Hezbollah is an ally of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been fighting a war in Gaza since its October 7 attack on Israel.

The group has blamed Israel for being behind the explosion of devices across Lebanon.

Here are latest updates Hezbollah-Israel conflict: