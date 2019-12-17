Life in UK jail for Punjab-origin murderer

world

Sulakhan Singh, who was last week convicted of murdering his colleague Sukhwinder Singh, has been jailed by the Leicester Crown Court for life.

Sulakhan Singh, 39, stabbed Sukhwinder Singh to death on July 2 following an argument while they were carrying out refurbishment in a property in Leicester.

Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years before he is eligible for parole. He was also given a three year and six months prison sentence for the bladed article offence which will run concurrently, the Leicestershire police said.

Detective chief inspector Tony Yarwood from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Sulakhan Singh must now face up to the consequences of his actions”.

“Although no period of imprisonment will bring Sukhwinder back, I hope his family feel a sense of justice that he has been found guilty of murder and is now serving a life sentence.”

“This began as a relatively minor argument, but all of a sudden it spun out of control and – tragically – resulted in a man losing his life”.

