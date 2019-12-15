Man guilty of killing Punjab-origin man in UK

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 23:25 IST

London In a clash between two Punjab-origin men in the east Midlands town of Leicester, one man who stabbed his colleague while they worked at a house has been found guilty of murder and is due to be sentenced to jail.

Sulkahan Singh, 39, was carrying out refurbishment work at a property in Penrith Avenue with Sukhwinder Singh on July 2 this year. They had an argument, resulting in Sulkahan stabbing Sukhwinder, who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Sulkahan Singh was found guilty in the Leicester Crown Court of murder and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place last week.

Sulkahan ran from the house after the incident, but other men working at the property told the police he was responsible. He was arrested at another property Street around two hours later.

Detective chief inspector Tony Yarwood said: “This began as a relatively minor argument, but all of a sudden it spun out of control and – tragically – resulted in a man losing his life.”

“Unfortunately Sulkahan Singh wasn’t prepared to accept responsibility and instead tried to claim someone else must have been responsible for his colleague’s death. In interview, he claimed he didn’t kill Sukhwinder even though witness statements said he did.”

Sukhwinder Singh’s family said in a statement: “When Sukhwinder went to England, we were very happy for him. Even though he had moved to a new country and was working, he was making plans to return to India and visit us.”

“That will never happen. Since his death, our lives have been at a standstill. It is difficult to put into words how we feel, knowing we will never see his face again. His death has had a huge impact on all of us, both physically and mentally. Some of us feel weak, we have trouble sleeping and others have not been able to return to work.”

“The day of his funeral coincided with Rakhri – a special Sikh occasion where brothers and sisters declare their love for one another. Unfortunately, in our family this day will now forever be a reminder that Sukhwinder was taken from us.”

“There are so many questions that we have asked one another since Sukhwinder’s death. Why did this happen? Did he know it was going to happen? Did he have the chance to defend himself?”

“We are grateful for the support we have received from police and we are thankful to those who attended Sukhwinder’s funeral in England but we know the hurt we are feeling will never go away.”