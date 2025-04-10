Listing the world’s most expensive dogs; No. 1 outprices 50 Tesla Cybertrucks

A Bengaluru-based businessman, S. Sathish, recently acquired the world's most expensive dog – a rare "wolfdog" named Cadabomb Okami, for $5.7 million (around ₹50 crores) on March 18. This unprecedented cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd is reportedly the first of its kind. World's most expensive dog costs over $5.7 million(Unsplash)

The 8-month-old pup already stands at 30 inches and weighs 75 kg. Sathish, who is also the president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association, said in an interview with The Sun: “He is an extremely rare breed of dog and looks exactly like a wolf. This breed has not been sold in the world before.”

Read More: Netflix's most expensive film cost more than Avatar, The Avengers; was rejected by studios, ended up a $320 million flop

This follows his previous high-value purchase of a panda-like Chow-Chow for $3.3 million. His current collection includes over 150 rare breeds. The Cadabomb Okami highlights the significant value placed on exceptionally rare and unique canines.

Here are some other breeds of dogs that were sold for quite a fortune:

Tibetan Mastiff

Individuals of this breed, particularly those with prized lineage and in high demand in Asia, have been sold for prices reaching into the millions of dollars. A notable sale in the eastern province of Zhejiang, China in 2014 reportedly reached nearly $2 million.

Caucasian Shepherd

Before the wolfdog, another Caucasian Shepherd named Cadabom Hayder was reportedly sold for around $2.5 million ( ₹20 crores) to S. Satish in Bengaluru.

Read More: Must-see pics of Okami, world’s most expensive wolfdog bought by Bengaluru man

Samoyed

Known for their beautiful fluffy white coats and friendly temperament, Samoyeds from top breeders can command prices averaging around $14,000.

Löwchen

Also called the ‘Little Lion Dog,’ this historically rare breed, once popular among European nobility, has seen sales averaging around $12,000 due to its limited numbers.

Chow-Chow

This ancient breed with its distinctive thick fur and blue-black tongue can have an average purchase price of around $11,000.

Azawakh

These elegant sighthounds which are distinct relatives to Middle Eastern and South Indian hounds are most often used as hunting dogs. They can cost around an average of $9,500.

Rottweiler

While more common, Rottweilers with exceptional pedigrees and breeding for specific traits can fetch prices around $9,000.