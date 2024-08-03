 ‘Local agencies not responsible for security breach’: Secret Service interim chief on Donald Trump attack | World News - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
‘Local agencies not responsible for security breach’: Secret Service interim chief on Donald Trump attack

Reuters |
Aug 03, 2024 12:56 AM IST

The shooting, which the ex-US President narrowly survived, was a ‘Secret Service failure,’ Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday.

The new acting chief of the U.S. Secret Service said that local police in Pennsylvania should not be held responsible for security failures leading up to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump last month.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr.'s glasses are fogged as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr.'s glasses are fogged as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

"In no way should any state or local agency supporting us in Butler on July 13th be held responsible for a Secret Service failure," U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday. "This was a Secret Service failure. That roof line should have been covered - we should have had better eyes on (that)."

In testimony to Congress earlier this week, Rowe had blamed the failure on local law enforcement.

The first shooting of a U.S. president or major party candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that led last week to former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's resignation under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Officials said that 20-year-old Thomas Crooks fired the shots that wounded Trump's right ear, killed one rally attendee and wounded two others with an AR-15-style rifle, before law enforcement snipers shot and killed him.

News / World News / ‘Local agencies not responsible for security breach’: Secret Service interim chief on Donald Trump attack
Saturday, August 03, 2024
