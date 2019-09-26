London mayor: Deeply upset over India House violence

world

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, whose Labour party has often raised alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, has reiterated his condemnation of violence outside the Indian high commission during protests on August 15 and September 3.

Writing in the latest issue of ‘Asian Voice’, a leading British Asian publication, Khan, who is of Pakistan origin, paid tributes to the Indian community, adding that he was ‘deeply upset’ over the violence and promised to do ‘everything in my power’ to prevent such incidents.

The violence during protests organised to oppose recent changes in the structure of Jammu and Kashmir in India’s federal set-up led to a diplomatic row between New Delhi and London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson later expressed regret over the incidents.

Khan wrote: “I have condemned these actions in the strongest possible terms. I know, and understand why, many in the British Indian community are shaken. And I absolutely agree that what happened was completely unacceptable”.

“This kind of behaviour goes against everything we stand for in London and the open, liberal values we hold so dear…I immediately raised this matter with the Metropolitan Police and my team have been in touch with the Indian High Commission to offer our support throughout”.

“The right to protest is an important and valued part of our democracy, but it must always be done peacefully and within the law. The kind of threatening behaviour that took place outside the Indian High Commission should never be tolerated, and I can assure Londoners that anyone who is found to have acted unlawfully will be pursued by the full force of the Metropolitan Police so that justice is done”.

Noting that his parents and grand-parents were born and raised in India, Khan recalled his visit to the country in 2017, and said Londoners of Indian origin have made “a huge and invaluable contribution to our city” over the decades.

“Whether celebrating Holi or Navratri, Londoners of Indian origin have always welcomed their fellow Londoners into their lives. And at a time of growing divisions, our city’s Indian community have played a key role in showing the rest of the world that here in London we don’t just respect and tolerate our differences, we celebrate them”, he wrote.

The Labour party reiterated its human rights-focussed stand on Jammu and Kashmir during its annual conference this week in a resolution.

