London remembers 2017 Westminster terror attack

A minute’s silence was held in the British Parliament and across London on Thursday in remembrance of the five people killed in the Westminster Bridge terror attack on March 22 last year.

After mowing through pedestrians on the bridge in a car and killing four people, attacker Khalid Masood murdered police constable Keith Palmer at the gates of Parliament.

Prime Minister Theresa May laid a wreath near where Palmer was attacked, with a note: “In memory of those who were lost and in defiance of those who would seek to silence our democracy.”

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood, who tried to revive Palmer soon after the attack, was in tears as he remembered the incident on BBC, saying: “These attacks will continue unless we step forward and actually participate, become more pro-active in dealing with what is a very changing and dark chapter that we are enduring.”

The House of Commons and the House of Lords observed a minute’s silence. The phrase #LondonUnited was to be projected onto the Houses of Parliament on Thursday evening, the first of four commemorations of terrorist attacks on London in 2017.

The projection, co-ordinated by the Mayor of London’s Office, will be repeated at London Bridge, Finsbury Park Mosque and Parsons Green tube station to mark the anniversaries of attacks at those locations later in the year.