London unveils mural of Luigi Mangione, accused of UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder

Reuters |
Feb 27, 2025 06:49 AM IST

A mural of Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has appeared in Bethnal Green, London.

An unknown artist has created a public mural in London of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting and killing a U.S. health insurance executive in New York last year.

A pedestrian walks past a mural of Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, in East London, Britain February 26, 2025(REUTERS)
A pedestrian walks past a mural of Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, in East London, Britain February 26, 2025(REUTERS)

The large portrait of Mangione was spotted under a railway bridge in Bethnal Green, east London, depicting the 26-year-old in a green hoodie with his hair framed by an arch on the brick wall.

It is unclear when exactly the mural first appeared or who painted it.

The brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December and the ensuing five-day manhunt have captivated both Americans and others around the world.

While public officials have condemned the killing, internet admirers of Mangione and some Americans who decry steep healthcare costs and the power of insurers have hailed him as an anti-establishment folk hero.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offenses.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
