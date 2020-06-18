e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Look forward to working with India for more stable world: US on UNSC election

Look forward to working with India for more stable world: US on UNSC election

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster’s remarks came hours after India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member for a two-year term, beginning January 1, 2021.

world Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster posted a congratulatory message on Twitter after India’s election to UN Security Council.
US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster posted a congratulatory message on Twitter after India’s election to UN Security Council.(AFP File )
         

The US on Thursday congratulated India on the successful election to the UN Security Council and said it looks forward to working with New Delhi for a more stable, secure, and prosperous world.

“Hearty congratulations to India’s successful election to the @UN Security Council.  The United States looks forward to working with India for a more stable, secure, and prosperous world,” US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.

His remarks came hours after India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member for a two-year term, beginning January 1, 2021.

In an unprecedented election where envoys from the 192 member-states voted wearing masks and in adherence to the strict social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the election for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council, the world organisation’s most powerful organ.

In 2021, India, Norway, Ireland and Mexico will sit in the most powerful UN organ along with the five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

The two-year terms of Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa are ending this year.

This is the eighth time India will sit at the UN high-table.

Previously, India was elected for 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012, when Hardeep Singh Puri, now India’s Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, was India’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

tags
top news
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
As PM Modi ‘unlocks’ coal mining sector, Amit Shah hails ‘historic’ moment
As PM Modi ‘unlocks’ coal mining sector, Amit Shah hails ‘historic’ moment
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In