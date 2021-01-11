Los Angeles Mayor says Dodger stadium, largest Covid-19 test center in US, to be turned into vaccine site
Dodger stadium, the largest testing site in the US, will become a Covid-19 vaccination site by the end of the week, CNN reported on Monday.
The Dodger Stadium will become a Covid-19 vaccination site by the end of the week and will no longer offer testing after today, CNN reported citing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's statement.
According to the statement, once the site is fully operational, up to 12,000 people can be vaccinated per day.
The transition to a vaccination site will reduce testing capacity in the county but will triple the number of vaccines available to residents. Plans are underway to scale up testing at other locations throughout the county, the statement said.
"Vaccines are the surest route to defeating this virus and charting a course to recovery, so the city, county, and our entire team are putting our best resources on the field to get Angelenos vaccinated as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible," Garcetti said.
"In this moment of darkness where cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing, this bold step of offering both Covid-19 testing and vaccines in the heart of Los Angeles, reflects the dual nature of this moment - it is dark, but simultaneously hopeful," said LA County Board of Supervisor Chair Hilda Solis.
California's public health department on Sunday announced that anyone in the higher priority groups known as phase 1A including health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and those living in congregate settings, such as shelters will be eligible for vaccination, CNN reported.
Data from the health department show about 33 per cent of the doses received have been administered statewide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi visits Myanmar, promises vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PayPal blocks website that helped raise funds for Capitol protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge sets May sentencing for Michael Avenatti in Nike case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How a British Covid-19 vaccine went from pole position to troubled start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speedy distribution of vaccine a major challenge for global govts: WHO experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 latest updates: India vaccination drive from Jan 16, UK at worst point
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats file motion to impeach Trump, to give Pence time to act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the Insurrection Act of 1807 that officials feared Trump could invoke?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palestinians approve Russian Covid-19 vaccine for use in self-rule areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox