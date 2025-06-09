Los Angeles riot: Dramatic scenes at Alameda and Temple; LAPD sends out multiple alerts - Watch

Dramatic scenes unfolded at Almeda and Temple on Sunday amid citywide anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), meanwhile, issued multiple alerts asking rioters to disperse from the area. Videos from the scene showed multiple members of the crowd confronting National Guard troops. Dramatic scenes unfolded in Los Angeles amid anti-ICE protests on Sunday(Reuters)

“Officers are reporting that people in the crowd are throwing concrete, bottles, and other objects. Arrests are being initiated. A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued for the area of Alameda and Temple. Those at Alameda and Temple must leave the area,” the LAPD noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Authorities also declared unlawful assembly in the area.

“The Incident Commander has declared an UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY in the area of Alameda between Temple and Aliso St. All persons must leave the area or be subject to arrest,” another alert added.

What does unlawful assembly mean?

In Los Angeles, an unlawful assembly is when a group’s actions threaten public safety, like rioting or obstructing police. Declared on Sunday, amid protests, it allows LAPD to disperse crowds and arrest non-compliant individuals.

Several locals, meanwhile, posted on social media about officers firing rubber bullets at the crowd in Almeda and Temple.

“If you’re at the protest in DTLA, be careful around Alameda and Temple, they’re firing rubber bullets,” one person tweeted.

In its latest traffic advisory, the LAPD said: “101 freeway between Alameda and the 110 freeway is closed due to demonstrators walking onto to the freeway. Alameda is closed between 2nd St and the 101 freeway. Los Angeles St is closed between 1st St and the 101 freeway.”

“⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️ Demonstrators have walked onto the 101 freeway blocking SB lanes of traffic. All traffic both NB and SB lanes have been stopped,” another alert read.