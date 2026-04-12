Lufthansa cabin crew strike grounds 500 flights, strands 90,000 passengers amid post-Easter travel rush

Air travel across Germany has hit a standstill this weekend as a large-scale strike by Lufthansa cabin crew has forced the cancellation of over 520 flights. Organized by the UFO labour union, the 24-hour walkout is timed to coincide with the heavy travel window following the Easter break, stranding approximately 90,000 passengers at major German hubs. Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP File)

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While the airline has managed to salvage about a third of its scheduled departures by utilizing larger aircraft and sister carriers like Austrian Airlines, the industry group ADV warns that the disruption is extensive, as per a report by news agency Bloomberg.

Union leader Joachim Vazquez Burger placed the blame squarely on management, saying the airline failed to provide a fair deal after months of stalled negotiations. “We are well aware that this may lead to disruptions for people returning from their holidays, and we explicitly regret this. However, this situation could have been avoided – the responsibility lies with Lufthansa, which has so far failed to present a negotiable offer,” he said, as quoted in the report.

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The industrial action indicated a deepening divide between Lufthansa and its workforce. "This escalation is irresponsible, especially at a time when we are facing geopolitical challenges such as extreme fluctuations in jet fuel prices and significant uncertainty for the coming months,” said Lufthansa executive board member Michael Niggemann, as quoted in the report.

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Meanwhile, the regional subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, recently secured a long-term deal with the Ver.di union, promising substantial salary hikes through 2029, the report noted. However, for the parent company, these recurring labour disputes have become a significant hurdle in improving profit margins.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)