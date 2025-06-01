Luis Enrique pays tribute to daughter after PSG's Champions League win: What happened to Xana Enrique?

Luis Enrique and Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their Champions League win on Saturday. The French champs beat Inter Milan 5-0 in a lop-sided final at the Allianz Arena. As soon as the final whistle was blown, Enrique rushed to hug his players. Commentators said that the win was a tribute to the Spanish manager's daughter, Xana. Luis Enrique paid tribute to his daughter, Xana, after PSG's Champions League win(AFP)

What happened to Luis Enrique's daughter?

Enrique suffered a personal tragedy in 2019 when his youngest daughter, Xana Martínez, passed away at the age of nine. Xana was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, in early 2019. Despite battling the disease for five intense months, she succumbed to it on August 29, 2019, leaving Enrique, his wife Elena Cullell, and their family devastated.

Xana was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a malignant bone tumor, in 2019. Enrique stepped down from his role as head coach of the Spanish national team in June 2019 to focus on supporting his daughter during her treatment. Despite medical efforts, the cancer proved too aggressive.

Enrique shared the heartbreaking news of Xana’s death in August 2019, expressing gratitude for the support received and describing her as a “star” guiding their family. He wrote, “We will miss you lots, but we will remember you every day of our lives with the hope that in the future we will meet again.”

Xana, born in 2010, was Enrique’s youngest child with Elena Cullell. The couple also has two older children, Pacho and Sira. Enrique has spoken openly about the profound loss, emphasizing the joy Xana brought during her nine years.

In a 2024 Movistar+ documentary, You Have No F**ing Idea*, Enrique reflected on Xana’s life, stating, “My daughter came to live with us for nine wonderful years. We have thousands of memories… I consider myself fortunate, very fortunate.” He views her spiritual presence as a guiding force, particularly during significant moments like PSG’s 2025 Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Luis Enrique has expressed a desire to honor Xana if PSG wins the Champions League, recalling a 2015 memory when Xana, then five, planted a Barcelona flag on the pitch after his team’s victory. He hopes to plant a PSG flag in Munich’s Allianz Arena, noting, “My daughter won’t be there physically, but she’ll be there spiritually.”