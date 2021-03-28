'Made in India' Covid vaccines reach Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel

A flight carrying a consignment of Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines landed in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed.

"Ensuring safer Peacekeeping. Made in India vaccines land in Denmark for @UNPeacekeeping personnel," Jaishankar tweeted.

In the last few days, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Large consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were flown in special Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius, and Myanmar on Friday.

Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' program.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic.

