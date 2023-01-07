Home / World News / Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits northern Morocco

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits northern Morocco

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Earthquake Morocco: A 5.3 magnitude quake hit the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.

Reuters |

