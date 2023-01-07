Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits northern Morocco
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 04:38 PM IST
Earthquake Morocco: A 5.3 magnitude quake hit the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.
Reuters |
A 5.3 magnitude quake hit the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics