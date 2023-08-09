Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Mindanao in Philippines region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Wednesday. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.(Representational)

The Philippines seismology agency reported it at magnitude 5.3 in Davao Oriental province and said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.

