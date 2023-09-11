News / World News / Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera in Indonesia

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera in Indonesia

Reuters |
Sep 11, 2023 07:01 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 160 km (99.42 miles), GFZ said.

An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck Indonesia's North Maluku province on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Indonesian geological agency pegged the magnitude at 5.9 with no threat of tsunami.

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 160 km (99.42 miles), GFZ said.(Representational)
Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 160 km (99.42 miles), GFZ said.(Representational)

The quake's epicentre was 11 kilometres (6.8 miles)northeast of Jailolo city, North Maluku with the depth of 168 kilometres (104 miles), the agency added.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out