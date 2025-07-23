Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Major wildfire in Greece forces several villages to evacuate

AP
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 01:57 am IST

Over 180 firefighters, 15 planes, and 12 helicopters battled a wildfire in a pine forest near Corinth; no casualties were reported, officials said.

A major forest fire broke out near the Greek city of Corinth on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of several villages.

A major forest fire burns in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.(AP)
More than 180 firefighters, 15 planes and 12 helicopters were tackling the wildfire in a pine forest in the mountains near Corinth, the fire department said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Weather conditions were particularly tough for firefighters. A heatwave has sent temperatures to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many parts of the country.

Earlier Tuesday, a firefighting helicopter crashed into the sea and sank while attempting to take on water to tackle a separate fire near Athens. The three crew were rescued and transported to a hospital.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, and the fire department has tackled dozens across the country this year.

In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 died, including some who drowned while trying to swim away.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
