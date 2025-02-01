Majority of Canadians oppose Khalistani activities: Survey

Toronto: The majority of Canadians oppose the pro-Khalistan movement’s activities in the country, while nearly three-fourth want policies to stop such an agenda from being carried out in its territory, according to a recent survey. A massive crowd gather outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the Hindu community after the Khalistani attack on Nov 3, in Brampton, on Monday. (CoHNA Canada - X)

The survey, conducted by the agency Leger, said, “Support for Sikh separatist activities in Canada is minimal (10%), with a majority (54%) opposed. This opposition aligns with widespread support (72%) for stricter policies to prevent foreign separatist agendas from being organised on Canadian soil.”

In fact, within the supporting group, just two per cent do so strongly, while 37% strongly oppose the extremist movement.

The poll was conducted to gauge public opinion on the issue of Indian interference in Canada’s internal affairs. Over half, 53%, were aware of the allegations, and over two-third, 68%, expressed concern over the purported interference.

“Amidst the broader discussion, 30% of Canadians believe Sikh-Canadians face unfair scrutiny due to the actions of a small minority involved in separatist activities, while 33% disagree and 37% remain unsure,” the agency added.

On Tuesday, the final report of a foreign interference inquiry alleged that India is the “second most active country engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada.” Only China, the report stated, had a greater impact on the country’s democratic processes.

The final report of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, which was headed by Justice Marie-Josee Hogue, stated, “India is the second most active country engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada. Like the PRC (People’s Republic of China), India is a critical actor on the world stage.”

However, the report also appeared to acknowledge that India’s has “legitimate” concerns over the pro-Khalistan movement in Canada.

The report stated that according to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) “India has some legitimate basis for concerns about the security threat posed by Khalistani extremism in Canada. Some extremists have engaged in threat-related activities directed at India from within Canada, notably by coordinating and funding terrorist activities in India.”

But, it added, as per CSIS, “the vast majority of Khalistan supporters are peaceful.”

It also said, “India does not appear to differentiate between lawful pro-Khalistan political advocacy and the relatively small number of Canada-based Khalistani violent extremists.”