Majority of Israelis support Iran strikes but undecided on continuing: Report

A majority of Israelis support their country's airstrikes against Iran, although the vote is split equally between those who think the strikes should persist, those who don't and those undecided, reported Bloomberg citing an opinion poll conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Israel launched the airstrikes against Iran late last week, targeting nuclear facilities and attempting to dismantle Iran’s military command. The operation has been extended to infrastructure facilities. Iran has rained missiles down on Israeli cities in retaliation as well.

The poll, which was conducted in conjunction with Agam Labs on June 15 and 16, found that 70 per cent of Israelis support the opening strikes compared with 16 per cent who are opposed and 14 per cent who are undecided.

80 per cent of the respondents were in favour of Israel striking Iran's nuclear facilities and 40 per cent of them wanted to see US support for the strikes. Only 24 per cent of the respondents believed that Israel could eliminate the nuclear threat of Iran without US military assistance, while 16 per cent voted for diplomatic solutions.

The poll had a representative sample of 1,057 respondents and a 4.2 per cent margin of error.

61 per cent of the respondents believed that Israel was moderately or highly prepared for the Iranian missiles, while the rest disagreed as per the survey.

Around 33 per cent of the respondents stated that the military campaign against Iran should not continue as it would led to several thousand Israeli casualties.

In Iran, at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 wounded. Meanwhile, in Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and 592 others have been wounded due to Iran's retaliatory attacks.