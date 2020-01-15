e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / World News / Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in Australian bushfires

Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in Australian bushfires

Not all rescued koalas have been so lucky. Many are found so badly injured that they need to be euthanised. Among them is Koala Number 64, who was brought in with burns to all four of his paws.

world Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:02 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kangaroo Island, Australia
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, Australia on January 7.
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, Australia on January 7.(Reuters)
         

Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park’s makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers.

Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the wildlife haven off the coast of South Australia state, there are so many marsupials currently requiring urgent treatment that carers don’t have time to give them names -- they are simply referred to by a number.

Among them is Koala Number 64, who was brought in with burns to all four of his paws.

Stretched out on a surgical table in a bustling tent, he has been sedated so the wounds can be examined and treated.

“It’s healing nicely,” says veterinarian Peter Hutchison, explaining the koala had already benefitted from a few days’ of treatment.

Not all rescued koalas have been so lucky. Many are found so badly injured that they need to be euthanised.

Steven Selwood, South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management team leader at the hospital, says around 46,000 koalas were thought to be on the island before this year’s bushfires.

It is estimated as few as 9,000 remain, Selwood says, describing the figure as “pretty devastating”.

“The fires here were particularly ferocious and fast-moving so we’re seeing a lot less injured wildlife than in other fires,” he tells AFP.

“A lot of the wildlife was incinerated.”

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the country’s koala population had taken an “extraordinary hit” as a result of bushfires that have raged for months, suggesting they could be listed as “endangered” for the first time.

Kangaroo Island is the only place in Australia where the population is entirely free of chlamydia -- a sexually transmitted infection also found in humans that is fatal to koalas.

That has made them a key “insurance population” for the future of the species -- and even more crucial now that large numbers have died in bushfires on the Australian mainland.

Almost half of Kangaroo Island has been razed by fire and an estimated 80 percent of koala habitat wiped out.

This widespread destruction has left rescuers with a tricky proposition -- what to do with the animals once they have recovered.

For now, that issue is on the back burner as teams of vets work overtime to save as many as possible.

“He’s going to need another week (to recover) and will need to be kept caged after that,” Hutchinson tells AFP as he wraps a pink bandage around Number 64’s paw.

“Because there’s no habitat for him to go back to at this time.”

tags
top news
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news